Falkirk residents invited to participate in 24-hour photography project

Falkirk district residents are being invited to take part in a unique social experiment aimed at capturing the spirit of Glasgow through photography.

Titled A Day In The Life, the project will bring together thousands of images of the people and places that make the city tick.

Amateur photographers and smartphone snappers will come together to encapsulate the spirit of Glasgow through their lenses over the course of 24 hours.

Entries can focus on a range of subjects, from buskers and tourists to renowned pubs and parks.

The experiment is the brainwave of Mark Waugh, a multi-award-winning UK photographer, and online printer firm Cartridge Save.

It has also taken inspiration from the Humans of New York blog, which has 7.7 million Instagram followers and tells the life stories of its citizens through pictures.

Organisers of the Glasgow version are calling on budding snappers to take to the city’s streets on Saturday, April 7 for the one-day event.

Viewers will be able to watch the drama unfold as photographs will be uploaded to the @cartridge_save Instagram account.

Afterwards, the submitted snaps will be printed out and transformed into a piece of art to serve as a permanent reminder of the day.

Mark, whose work has been recognised at the Press Photographer of the Year awards, said: “I love Glasgow, it’s one of the most vibrant and friendly cities in the UK.

“There is so much to capture from the stunning architecture to the legendary nightlife and beautiful surrounding landscapes.

“Taking my camera to the streets and capturing the world pass by is one of the best ways to capture a city’s personality.

“There is no other type of photography like it, as the snapshots of real life can’t be reproduced.

“People of all ages can get involved, from tech-savvy kids with smartphones to amateurs with the most professional kit.

“Each of their pictures will have its own story to tell and all will be commemorated into a unique piece of art. This is something really special to be a part of.”

Ian Cowley, managing director of cartridgesave.co.uk, added: “We’re so busy trying to get from A to B or transfixed on our screens that we rarely take a moment to look up and take in the world around us.

“We miss the exciting things happening right in front of our eyes, and that’s exactly what A Day In The Life intends to capture.

“It will capture forever a snapshot of life in Glasgow, so we can immortalise the people, the places and the memories in art.”

To get involved with the project, go to: www.cartridgesave.co.uk/printwhatmatters/aditlglasgow.