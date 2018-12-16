Falkirk pupils gear up for Gaia at the Helix

Falkirk pupils have been helping to create ambitious sculptures to be showcased at the forthcoming outdoor show at the Helix - “Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes”.

Artists Jane McInally and Pearl Kinnear helped 18 pupils from Braes High School, Graeme High School and Larbert High School to create their own model planets in workshops at Glasgow Sculpture Studios.

A huge 3D model of Earth will be a centrepiece of the show.

Their creations will complement Gaia, a breath-taking seven-metre-wide 3D depiction of the Earth by international installation artist Luke Jerram.

Gaia will form the centrepiece of this year’s Fire & Light show at The Helix on January 1 and 2.

Anna Plant, senior events officer with Falkirk Community Trust, organiser of Fire & Light: Cosmic Fortunes, said: “The Fire & Light arts workshops have been an excellent opportunity to involve our local young people in an event that’s becoming a must-do on the local and national calendar.

“It’s also been a brilliant learning opportunity for them.

“We’re so grateful to Jane McInally and Pearl Kinnear for helping make this project happen, and I know that this year’s show will be all the richer for our local young people being involved in it.”

To prepare for the Falkirk project Jane, Pearl and Anna took the young people involved to Light Night Doncaster to see Museum of the Moon, one of Luke Jerram’s other artworks.

The spectacular Fire & Light event features a four kilometre walk from Falkirk Stadium to the Kelpies and back.

The Helix will be transformed into “a striking combination of fire performance, interactive light installations, captivating puppetry and animated projections depicting the signs of the Zodiac”.

In our picture Stacy Stewart, Olivia Georgeson and Sarah Heron of Braes High School work on their sculpture of Jupiter at Glasgow Sculpture Studios.