Falkirk public realm improvements enter final phase

The final phase of improvements in the Falkirk THI Public Realm project is set to start this week.

Programmed works in the £1.467m project will get underway in Bank Street tomorrow (Thursday).

To allow the work to be carried out a full road closure is required for one week, however after this time there will be a partial lane closure and parking restrictions in place for four weeks.

Between May 3 and 14 pedestrian footpaths will be being replaced in Bank Street (Ellenor’s side) requiring a pedestrian lane closure to be in place with full access to the shops at all times.

Then between May 15 and 27 the footpaths on the Wetherspoon’s side of the street will be being replaced.

Again a pedestrian lane closure will be in place with full access to the shops at all times.

No on-street parking will be allowed while both theses sets of works are taking place.

At the end of May a final full road closure will be required on the stretch for three days for road resurfacing works.

Councillor David Alexander, Falkirk Council’s spokesman for economic development, said: “The year long THI public realm improvement programme has made significant improvements to the physical appearance of the historic town centre.

“Bank Street represents the final piece of the jigsaw and with an additional £70k being spent on the planned works and will complete the ambitious programme of town centre public realm improvements.”

Businesses and residents have been kept up to date with the additional investment works programme starting this week through update letters and visits to their premises.

Car parking support has been provided for those businesses which are unable to use their premises’ car parking.

The public realm investment was delivered by the council through the Falkirk Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) with grant funding support from partners at the Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and Falkirk Environment Trust.