Falkirk Property: This seven bedroom home is not one to be missed!

South-facing Strathdevon House enjoys a beautiful setting on the edge of Dollar and is set within extensive and very private garden grounds. With substantial and flexible accommodation, this makes an ideal family home.

Access to the home is through a solid timber door leading into the reception hall from where a fine stair with elegant balustrade leads to upper floors.

Strathdevon House on the market with Henderson Roche

On the ground floor you will find the family lounge, This room is stunning with a bay window at the front and a curved wall with curved flanking cupboards. There is further display recess and a fireplace used for fuel fires.

Also on the ground floor is the bay-windowed sitting room. This is an excellent family space with an excellent fireplace and views of the garden grounds. The dining room looks over the side garden and has a large storage cupboard along with an under stair cupboard.

Also off the reception hall is the office with a delightful fireplace feature. Adjoining the office is the ground floor toilet. This area is large enough to be converted to a shower room.

The large dining kitchen is an excellent space with a comprehensive range of units. A lovely feature is the french doors leading to the enclosed side garden. Off the kitchen is the good-sized double sink and access to the rear of the property.

The unique ‘games room’ has been formed by the enclosure of an original open area - formerly a courtyard - and provided a bright, flexible space with two deep cupboards for substantial storage. With the guests suite this area could be adapted to a separate apartment.

The private guest suite is situated to the rear and accessed from the games room and a side-door to the property. At ground floor is a vestibule with shower room and a hallway with stairs off to the first floor double bedroom.

The master bedroom to the property has a front-facing bay window and a further window to the side. A door leads to the family bathroom, also accessed from the landing. Here there is a five piece suite and this large space could be subdivided to form a separate en-suite.

Set in extensive mature gardens, the gardens are ideal for families with a large level play are and woodland adventure trail. There is an attached stone-built garage and a converted log stone, accessible from the utility room and games room. Vehicle access is also available from back roads.

Strathdevon House is on the market with Henderson Roche Estate and Letting Agents for offers over £799,950.