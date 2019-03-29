Falkirk property: This secluded home offers you an abundance of space

This unique, individually designed two storey detached villa occupy’s a very large secluded corner plot surrounded by mature trees and hedges offering incredible privacy.

The main entrance to the property is via an entrance vestibule leading to the first floor comprising of a large lounge, two double bedrooms, shower room and spacious landing. Down a short flight of stairs leads you to the main living area in the house with a formal lounge/diner, luxury kitchen and bathroom and two further bedrooms.

The formal lounge features a lovely focal point fireplace with ornate wood surround and marble hearth, and boasts French doors leading to the rear. Two large skylight windows provide an abundance of natural light into the room. This room stretches over twenty-three feet and has ample space for a dining room table and chairs as well as additional furniture. It is a fabulous room for entertaining.

Also downstairs is the luxury kitchen located to the rear of the property. It has a wide range of bespoke wood wall and base units with under unit lighting, under floor heated marble tiles, luxury Corian worktops with breakfast bar and a wide range of high-quality Neff and Miele appliances. This room also has very high ceilings and two skylight windows making this a bright and airy room.

There are two generous double bedrooms on the lower level, both tastefully decorated, and benefit from double fitted wardrobes. Completing the lower level is the luxurious family bathroom which has been fully tiled and features a free-standing roll-top bath, basin and wc with hidden cistern.

The upper level of the home features a very grand and spacious landing with lots of space for furniture, providing access to the second reception room with patio doors leading to the garden. This delightful room allows flexibility and can be utilised as a lounge, media room or bedroom.

There are a further two spacious bedrooms on the upper level, both with fitted wardrobes. This level is completed with a generous fully tiled shower room featuring quadrant shower enclosure with mains operated shower, wc, basin and heated towel rail.

Externally, the property offers complete privacy. The home is surrounded by mature trees and hedges yet the garden is large enough that the it gets the sun all day.

