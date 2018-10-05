Falkirk property: Offers over £425,000 for 115-year-old villa with original features

This beautiful detatched sandstone villa is located within one of Falkirk’s most sought after and hightly regarded areas.

The property is entered via a traditional tiled vestibule leading into the bright reception hallway area.

The hallway gives you access to all of the ground floor accommodations including the conservatory.

Found at the front of the home are the two family lounges and an elegant drawing room with a stunning fireplace feature.

Also downstairs is the family dining room with beautiful views across the front gardens through the bay window.

To the rear of the property is a less formal family room that could easily be transformed into another bedroom.

Access to the upstairs is via a traditional handsome hardwood staircase with beautiful stained glass window.

You will find three generously sized double bedrooms and one single bedroom; all boasting ample space.

Completing the accommodation is the family bathroom, fitted with a coloured suite.

This home has all of its original features. It was built for Robert Hamilton in 1903 and has only been occupied by one family since!

1 Major’s Place is on the market with RGM Solicitors & Estate Agents for offers over £425,000.