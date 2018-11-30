Falkirk property: Beautiful rural villa for £400,000

This impressive five bedroom villa can be found in a picturesque rural location with fabulous countryside views.

The home has been meticulously upgraded to an exceptional high quality family home.

3 North Inches on the market with Slater Hogg & Howison.

The accommodation extends over two levels.

On the ground floor you can find the stunning family lounge with large french doors opening up into the delightful rear gardens. You will also find the sitting room, perfect for when the kids do not want to watch the same film as their parents.

On the ground floor, you can also find the stunning open plan kitchen, connected onto the dining area. This beautiful kitchen is the perfect place for all the family to meet and relax whilst enjoying a home cooked meal.

Following the beautiful wooden staircase to the first floor, you will find the five spacious bedrooms of the house - four with en suites!

These beautiful bedrooms are a credit to the home as they’re all incredibly spacious with amazing features.

Outside, the home is also incredibly spacious with a small fenced paddock to the back of the home, perfect for a pony.

3 North Inches is on the market with Slater Hogg & Howinson for offers over £399,995.