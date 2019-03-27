Falkirk Property: An impressive four bedroom victorian style villa

Tastefully presented by the current owners who have paid particular attention to detail and style, mixing both modern and traditional features throughout giving the property a stylish finish.

On the ground floor you will find the exquisite sitting room that really has the ‘wow’ factor. The many features that fill this room include the beautiful ornate cornice and a ceiling rose feature fire place fitted with a gas fire that really helps to centre the room.

The kitchen is fitted with an array of quality wooden wall and base units that are further complimented by the contrasting work tops. To accompany the kitchen is the beautifully presented formal dining room that currently accommodates a large table with seating for eight.

The ground floor also accommodates a contemporary bathroom that has been fitted with a three piece suite to give the room a sleek modern look.

The upstairs of the home has four generously sized bedrooms. The spacious master bedroom has dual aspect bay windows that flood the room with natural light. The stylish decor is further complimented with the wooding flooring.

The wonderful family bathroom is fitted with a contemporary suite and further benefits from a large walk in shower. The room is fitted with a wonderful glow from the original stained glass window that is one of the many original features the home retains.

Outside of the home, a tree lined driveway allows access to the mature gardens which offer considerable privacy. The gardens are predominantly laid to lawn with areas of shrubs and plants.

This home found on Camelon Road, Falkirk is on the market with Purple Bricks for offers over £475,000.