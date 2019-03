Located within the sought after village of Brightons, this stunning, individually built luxury detatched bungalow is situated within a small cul-de-sac, of only three properties of similar calibre.

Constructed in 2013 on behalf of the present owners, the American inspired design incorporates feature, two storey window formations, patio and french doors all contributing to the superb natural light.

Maddiston Road, Brightons up for sale with Clyde Property.

Access to the home is through an impressive reception hallway which has a remarkable two storey ceiling with gallery above. The reception hall has a handsome, hardwood glass staircase.

The public rooms of the home include a charming sitting room which takes full advantage of views and enjoys access to the gardens via patio doors. The glazed gallery above and two storey ceiling are beautifully lit by the electric velux windows above. The wonderful dining room is open-plan to the kitchen/family room and extends to an excess of twenty seven feet.

The kitchen has integrated appliances, quartz and hardwood work tops, while the family area enjoys access via French doors to the gardens. The large utility room and drying cupboard are both situated off the kitchen with access via courtesy doors to the internal garage and gardens.

There are four flexible double sized bedrooms on the ground floor, all of which have fitted robes. The master bedroom is particularly worthy of note boasting with a two storey feature window in addition to patio doors allowing access to the deck and gardens.

On the upper level there is a versatile studio style living area currently utilised as an occasional fifth bedroom with living space and a study.

Occupying a prime corner plot, the property enjoys the benefit of fully enclosed landscaped gardens complemented by a large block paved driveway providing parking for several vehicles. The integral double sized garage has an electric roll over door.

The delightful, fully enclosed south facing rear gardens afford outstanding privacy and incorporates a level lawn in addition to a large deck with covered family barbecue area, ideal for entertaining.

The property found on Maddiston Road, Brightons is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £465,000.