Falkirk property: A victorian style home with stunning views

This substantial victorian detached family home is positioned in a quiet enclare and offers a flexible and plentiful family living space with an abundance of charm.

Although it has been adapted internally throughout the years, many of the original features and timeless charms remain. The original cornicing has been retained throughout and adds endless character to he apartments, which boast high ceilings and adds to the impression of volumes of space.

Old West Manse on the market with Harper and Stone estate and letting agents.

An impressive original door is the first feature that captivates you upon entry. There is a generous entrance vestibule that leads you to an inner doorway that opens in to the main reception hallway. The hallway is impressive whilst welcoming, boasting a staircase with an original mahogany railing.

To the left of the hallway is a large formal dining room. This space can comfortably accommodate a 10-12 seater dining table without feeling restricted.

Directly opposite the dining room is a large drawing room, with a focal point fireplace that is in working order. The vast bay window offers spectacular views of the garden areas and the ochil hills.

Returning to the hall and moving towards the rear of the ground floor, there is a sitting room with internal doors leading through to a sizeable conservatory. The conservatory boasts a peaceful viewpoint of the garden and terraced area. The sitting room also has a working gas fireplace.

Access to the first floor is by the charming staircase as previously described. The mid-landing boasts a large multi-pane window, allowing an abundance of light to flow through. The upper landing gives access to all four principle bedrooms.

The master bedroom is a large room with a considerable sized bay window overlooking the west garden views. There is a plentiful range of fitted wardrobes in the dressing area that have been designed to keep in theme with the style of the property. Finally, there is an en suite shower room.

Across the hall is bedroom two, again a generous double bedroom with a large walk in wardrobe. Bedrooms three and four are further double bedrooms with an outlook to the south and west and situated at the rear of the property.

Old West Manse is on the market with Harper and Stone Estate and Letting agents or offers over £645,000.