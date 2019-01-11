Falkirk property: A traditional farmhouse with a modern touch and wonderful views

This impressive traditional detached farmhouse can be found in a charming rural setting.

Situated on Hamilton Road, to the north of Larbert, the home enjoys wonderful views across surrounding fields and countryside. It occupies extensive grounds incorporating formal gardens and outbuildings.

The stone former farm buildings provide a remarkably large fully covered shed recently used as a garage. A further timber outbuilding provides office and/or storage facility.

This former farmhouse is a handsome two story villa located within a delightful courtyard. Recently upgraded by the present owner, the property provides flexible family sized accommodation formed over two levels.

Access is gained through an entrance vestibule leading into a bright reception hallway with a feature staircase. The public rooms include a super sitting room which takes full advantage of the views and versatile dining room.

The breakfasting sized kitchen has a range cooker with an island with granite work surface. The ground floor is completed by a flexible downstairs double bedroom and family bathroom.

On the upper floor, there are three further well proportioned double bedrooms. Bedroom one has a superb en-suite bathroom and dressing room. Bedroom two also enjoys the benefit of walk-in robes and an en-suite shower room.

The home is currently run as a successful bed and breakfast and is equally great as a private residence or a business.

Bogend Farm is on the market with Clyde Property for offers over £435,000.