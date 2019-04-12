Falkirk property: A look inside Claymore in Wallacestone
This impressive villa is in the extremely sought after area of Wallacestone in Falkirk. This property is on the market and has offers of over £365,000.
The home is on private land with lovely landscaped gardens and double garage.It also has off road parking for its owners to take full advantage of, this is what it looks like inside.
1. Garden view
Clyde Property, Estate Agents
Clyde Property Estate Agents
other
2. View of the rear garden
Clyde Property, Estate Agents
Clyde Property Estate Agents
other
3. Reception area
Clyde Property, Estate Agents
Clyde Property Estate Agents
other
4. Livingroom
Clyde Property, Estate Agents
Clyde Property Estate Agents
other
View more