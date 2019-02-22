Falkirk property: A custom designed family home with a beautiful backdrop of the Ochil hills

This beautifully presented five bedroom detatched family home was custom designed by the current owner approximately 16 years ago.

In addition to the well thought-out build process, the plot is located at the east end of Alva with stunning views to all the amazing walking routes that the Ochils provide.

Property up for sale with Harper & Stone Estate and Letting Agents

The ground floor is accessed through a lovely entrance vestibule with a further door leading to the front aspect of the house. The front family room has a focal point gas fire with a complimentary surround is well positioned along an eight-foot TV projector screen, enabling this lovely room to turn into a cinema room.

The next room found downstairs is a vestibule room that can be adapted to suit any personal requirements either as bedroom five or a further reception room/large home office.

To the rear of the hallway you enter the exceptionally large kitchen with an open plan family area and a convenient breakfast table. This room has a very social layout for both easy everyday living along with entertaining. The family area boasts two sets of French doors offering access to the garden and patio area.

The first floor is as equally balanced as the ground floor. There is a master bedroom which is very large and benefits from an en-suite shower room. Joining the bedroom is a walk-in dressing room with a large velux window offering daylight in the dressing area.

Bedrooms two, three and four are all very generous double bedrooms with large fitted wardrobes and are all located at the front of the property. The family bathroom is large with a four-piece suite that included a bath, sink and WC with the addition of a corner shower cubicle.

Externally, to the front of the home, there is a low maintenance garden with a driveway fit for several cars. To the rear there is a lovely private garden with a beautiful feature stonewall and a picturesque burn running through.

The property found on Silverburn Gardens is up for sale with Harper & Stone Estate and Letting Agents for offers over £399,995.