Falkirk projects could win even more funding

New figures show that more than £2.1 million of National Lottery funding was invested in Falkirk in 2017.

Last year thirty four National Lottery grants were awarded to local groups which helped boost arts, sports and heritage projects.

Projects included Falkirk Community Trust who received £91,530, Falkirk Family Support was awarded with £70,000, Allandale Bowling Club collected £10,000 and £10,000 was granted to Bo’ness Town Trust Association.

Now each of these projects have the possibility to receive further funding and gain nationwide recoginition by entering The National Lottery Awards 2018.

The winners’ will receive a £5,000 cash prize at a ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Strictly Come Dancing winner and TV Presenter, Ore Oduba, hosted the National Lottery Awards 2017 BBC One show.

He said: “There are thousands of ordinary people doing extraordinary things with National Lottery funding within communities across the country. The National Lottery Awards are a rare opportunity to put the spotlight on those who truly deserve it. So if you know a Lottery project that’s making a positive difference, now’s the time to nominate.”

Projects can be nominated for a National Lottery Award in seven categories; Arts, Education, Environment, Health, Heritage, Sport and Voluntary/Charity.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses or call 0207 293 3329. Entries must be received by midnight on 6 April 2018.