Falkirk primary kids are in for a wee sing-song

Tuesday coming sees the harmonious return of popular song-and-games sessions to a Falkirk primary school, in a scheme funded by Youtn Music Initiative.

Wee Sing, to be staged at St Francis Xavier’s Primary on Tuesday evenings, is a free project which teaches children about pitching, rhythym and beat through interactive games and activities.

It’s the second year of the scheme run by the National Youth Choir of Scotland, which is dedicated to encouraging singing for your people aged up to 25.

One parent whose child took part in a previous Wee Sing said: “This is an absolutely brilliant programme, I can’t recommend it enough.

“My P3 did it last year, and had a wonderful time.

“She learned so much in just those few weeks, I was so impressed with what the children could do after such a short space of time.”

Aimee Toshney, one of the Wee Sing leaders, said: “Music making is a fantastic way for children to build confidence and develop socially.

“Wee Sing introduces children to the building blocks of music whilst meeting new friends and having lots of fun.”

Spaces are limited so interested parents are advised to book in advance by visiting nycos.org.uk/weesing.