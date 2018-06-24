Falkirk posties still running the gauntlet of vicious dogs

Nine postal workers have been attacked by dogs while working in the Falkirk area over the past year, the Royal Mail has revealed.

The latest local casualty list shows a fall of almost a third since the previous year, but is still seen as unacceptable at a time when a shocking 44 attacks take place every week across the UK.

Some attacks lead to permanent and disabling injury.

Royal Mail’s sixth annual Dog Awareness Week, running until 30 June, aims to encourage responsible dog ownership and give tips to customers.

Royal Mail is appealing to dog owners in FK postcode area to ensure they understand the impact of dog attacks on postmen and women who are only doing their job.

In the last year, 82 per cent of attacks on postal workers happened at the front door or in the front garden.

Royal Mail says it knows that while most dogs are not inherently dangerous even the most placid animal can be prone to attack if it feels its territory is being threatened

The number of dog attacks on postmen and women increases during summer holidays, when children and parents are at home and dogs are more likely to be out in the garden.

Royal Mail’s Dog Awareness Week is supported by the Communications Workers Union (CWU) and a wide range of organisations and animal charities.

A special Dog Awareness Week postmark will be applied to all stamped items from Monday until June 30 - just to reinforce the message.

Royal Mail safety chief Dr Shaun Davis said: “I am appealing to dog owners to think twice when the postman calls.

“Dog attacks have a devastating effect on our people and on our customers and we hope we can make a further impact in these areas.

“We will also be rolling out new interactive training for our people in the hotspot areas to try and help us to do that.

“But people should remember that 82 per cent of attacks happen at the front door or in the garden so this is not just a Royal Mail issue - many other delivery, and utility companies and local authorities face the same problem.”

CWU National Health and Safety Officer Dave Joyce said: “The failure of some dog owners to control their animals remains a major concern for postal workers and the public.

“Seven postal workers are attacked by dogs every working day of the year, which is unacceptable”.