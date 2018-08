We don’t know when or where he was found, but this poor wee soul is currently being looked after at Falkirk police office - and clearly wondering what’s happened to his owner.

He’s wearing a collar, but that hasn’t proved much use so far - and police are asking for anyone who knows who he belongs to to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the owner is asked to contact 101 and quote reference PS20180815-4270.