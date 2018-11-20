Falkirk police holding winter safety advice event tomorrow

Police are set to run a Get Ready For Winter campaign in Falkirk offering free personal and vehicle safety advice.

The four-hour information event will take place from 10am until 2pm tomorrow (Wednesday) in the car park at Halfords, Central Retail Park.

Run by the area’s Community Safety Panel in partnership with Halfords, officers will be on hand to dish out advice on the best ways to keep vehicles secure over the winter months, primarily in the lead-up to Christmas.

The store will also provide free winter vehicle checks up to the value of £15 during the event.

Inspector Ewan Wilson, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We want to give people advice about their cars in the winter months, especially after last year when a lot of people got caught out with the weather.

“We’ll be sharing advice on what winter essentials to keep in your vehicle as well.

“Our Community Safety Panel will be explaining the importance of guarding against criminals and keeping Christmas presents in the boot rather than on display for example.

“Please pop in if you can for some free advice.”