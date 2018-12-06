Falkirk pledges its support for John Muir Way

Falkirk Council has pledged its support for the John Muir Way by signing a concordat.

The agreement to look after and promote the 134-mile route was signed by Falkirk Council’s leader, Cecil Meiklejohn, and chief executive Kenneth Lawrie, along with Keith Geddes of Central Scotland Green Network Trust (CSGNT).

The route, stretching from Dunbar to Helensburgh, takes in many great places across Falkirk district, includingMuiravonside country park; Callendar House, woods and park; the Union Canal and the Falkirk Wheel.

Mr Geddes said: “The John Muir Way takes in the diverse landscapes and rich heritage of central Scotland and we are committed to working with Falkirk Council to ensure it is easily accessible and attractive to local people, businesses and visitors, providing opportunities for all to increase the understanding of John Muir’s legacy and philosophy through getting closer to nature.”

Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “We have seen a huge growth in tourism in the Falkirk area and have a great path network which is a real attraction for visitors.

“We look forward to working with CSGNT to maximise the benefits that the John Muir Way can bring to the area for both tourism and our local communities alike.”

Suitable for all ages and levels of experience, the John Muir Way can be enjoyed in short sections, day trips or as a complete coast to coast challenge. To find out more, visit www.johnmuirway.org