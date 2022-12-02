Falkirk nurse Jane Aitken picks up top award

And her staff praised her saying: “Jane has provided a wonderful example to her staff through establishing and driving a caring culture and the pursuit of excellence. She has deservedly been recognised by colleagues, residents and their loved ones for her dedication and hard work helping new folk get settled in, and by providing exceptional support to families and staff."

Both award ceremonies took place in October with the Barchester Care Awards celebrating the staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of the 12,600 residents living in Barchester’s 250 care homes and private hospitals across the country. More than 2960 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK. All entries were a very high standard and the Canmore Lodge Team is over the moon to have been named the national winner, beating hundreds of other nominees to the coveted title.Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare, added: “Hosting the Barchester Care Awards where we recognise and thank all of our staff for their hard work and dedication is without doubt my favourite day of the year. We have the best teams in the world and I couldn’t be prouder of each and every one of our members of staff, they are all absolutely amazing.”