Falkirk Muslim Forum’s Eid extravaganza is another success

Eid in the Park organisers saw the third annual event grow in size again with more stall holders and visitors to Callendar Park on Sunday.

Run by Falkirk Muslim Forum, footfall registered in the thousands to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr and the end of Ramadan.

Alisar and Hanin, Eid in the Park

But there was more to the event said Avais Ijaz: “We saw real community cohesion. Different parts of the district, the Muslim community and the wider community, came together and made it a success.

“It has grown year-on-year andfeedback from visitors and stall holders was positive.”

Organisers from the forum, which incoporates many different Muslim groups, will meet on Sunday to plan next year’s extravaganza.

Al Masaar Community group and Rainbow Women's Group provided henna art

Rainbow Women's Group at Eid in the Park. Pictures: Scott Louden