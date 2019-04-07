Falkirk MSP slams UK Government’s ‘unacceptable’ stance on post-Brexit exports

Falkirk MSP Michael Matheson is pressing the UK Government to ensure hugely important exports like seafood are given priority for “additional space” on ferries.

Mr Matheson, who is Scotland’s transport secretary, says key exports - especially seafood - are at risk should Britain crash out of the EU without a deal.

He said: “The current situation, which puts at risk jobs and livelihoods, is simply not acceptable”.

Mr Matheson has written to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling to air his concerns, warning that the UK Government has so far failed to take any action to address what he sees as a clear risk to vital business interests.

When the Falkirk Herald asked the Department of Transport for comment we were referred to the Department of Food, the Environment and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), who have yet to respond.

However a UK Government spokesman has since confirmed to the BBC that there are no plans to ensure seafood (for example) is given special protection.

Instead only goods critical to human and animal welfare, such as medicines, are to be given priority.

Unused ferry capacity will apparently be offered for sale on the open market.

The concerns come amid continued deadlock over how or whether Britain will leave the EU, with talks between Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn having so far failed to deliver any breakthrough.

Mr Matheson said: “The Scottish Government is clear that remaining in the EU is in Scotland’s best interests, however we have to plan for all possible outcomes, including a no deal exit which would have serious consequences for our exports and wider economy.

“With an annual value of £944 million, seafood accounts for 58 per cent of Scotland’s total food exports.

“Seafood is highly perishable and therefore dependent on the sort of swift and reliable transport connections which would be damaged by a disorderly UK exit from the EU.

“The Scottish Government has, on a number of occasions, sought to have seafood and other time critical exports prioritised through Kent and Dover.

“We have also asked that these exports are given priority access to the additional ferry capacity secured by the UK Government where this is not required for essential supplies.

“So far, these requests have been refused”.

He added: “This lack of support for exporting businesses, which threatens the livelihoods of many in Scotland especially in our more remote and rural communities, is of great concern to us and to the industries affected.

“I am asking the UK Government to look again at the issues of prioritisation, and more generally at what assurance they can give businesses that their critical routes to market will be maintained in the event of a no deal.”