Falkirk MSP praises the end of child burial charges

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision to end child burial fees, a move which ends uneven charges across the country.

While most local authorities already waived fees for children under 16 different councils introduced adult burial and cremation charges at various ages.

Mr MacDonald said: “Losing a child is a devastating experience for families, and as a society we have a duty to support them through such a difficult time.

“Any steps to remove financial burden upon them to make things that bit easier is a welcome step.

“When a parent suffers the loss of a child, the last thing they should be worrying about is whether they can afford burial fees”.

The announcement follows news that the Scottish Government will invest an additional £3million in the new Scottish Funeral Expense Assistance fund which starts next year.

It is reckoned likely to extend eligibility to around 2,000 more payments than under the current UK system.