Falkirk MSP heads group promoting Nordic links

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald has been elected convener of the Scottish Parliament’s cross party group on Nordic countries.

The group’s aim is to promote political, cultural, educational and environmental links between Scotland and the Nordic countries, and to foster links between Scottish and Nordic politicians.

Mr MacDonald, who in the past has lived and worked in Norway and Denmark, had been depute convener since the group was set up, and replaces Maurice Golden MSP.

He is currently trying to foster better transport links between Scotland and Scandinavia and is involved in attempts to set up a passenger and freight ferry between Scotland and Norway.

Mr MacDonald said: “With Brexit looming large it is important that we build on our already strong links with the Nordic nations, not least our close neighbours in Scandinavia and Iceland.

“Scotland shares many common social, economic and cultural bonds as well as environmental concerns with our Nordic neighbours.

“In recent years there has been an ever increasing recognition of the globally important geopolitical position Scotland has in what is described as ‘the new North’.

“We have new opportunities for trade, innovation and investment which we must build on”.