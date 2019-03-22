Falkirk MSP demands putting Brexit ‘back to the people’

Hundreds of Falkirk residents have signed a petition calling for Article 50 to be revoked - and the tally of signatures nationally has rocketed to more than 2,750,000.

The system handling the e-petition repeatedly crashed yesterday, as hundreds of thousands of people joined the bid to scrap the current process, which remains deadlocked in the UK Parliament.

Politicians across the spectrum yesterday agreed that a controversial speech in which Prime Minister Theresa May blamed MPs for failure to vote through her deal made her prospects of getting it through a third time very limited.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald described her handling of Brexit as “catastrophic”, and urged “pausing” the process.

Following a meeting with Mrs May, the SNP’s leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford said it was time for her to face the fact that her deal has been “resoundingly rejected”.

Alongside Green, Plaid Cymru and Liberal Democrat leaders the SNP agreed on steps to secure a Commons vote on the revocation of Article 50.

Angus MacDonald said: “With just days to go, we’re still none the wiser as to what’s going to happen.

“It’s essential that we press pause and go back to the people.

“We cannot accept the false choice that our only options are between the disaster of the Prime Minister’s deal or the catastrophe of a No Deal - but if parliament cannot agree on a way forward then we’ll seek to revoke Article 50.

“Scotland did not vote for Brexit and we should not be dragged out of the EU against our will.

“The strength of feeling among my constituents and people across Scotland is becoming clearer by the day – they deserve a choice over their future.”