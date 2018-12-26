Falkirk MP praised for highlighting Changing Places campaign

The importance of installing more Changing Places facilities in public areas has once again been highlighted at Westminster by John McNally.

The Falkirk MP asked Local Government Minister Rishi Sunak for an update on the topic after it emerged Celtic Park had become the first football stadium in Scotland to install a Changing Places toilet – a purpose-built facility for disabled adults and children whose needs cannot be met by standard toilets.

Mr Sunak paid tribute to Mr McNally’s leadership on the issue, adding that he had recently met with the Changing Places Consortium and fully supported the campaign which is also being backed by Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP Martin Day and MSPs Michael Matheson and Angus MacDonald.

Welcoming the discussion, Bonnybridge Changing Places campaigner Laura Rutherford said: “As a parent to a child who cannot use a standard toilet I am very grateful that Mr McNally has raised the issue of Changing Places facilities at Westminster once again.”

Laura added that she often has to change her son Brody (6), who is incontinent and also has Global Developmental Delay (GDD), autism, epilepsy and an undiagnosed condition, in “unsafe, unhygienic and undignified places” due to a lack of adequate toilet facilities in many establishments.

More Changing Places facilities have opened up locally in recent months at the Mariner Centre in Camelon, Grangemouth Sports Complex and Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.