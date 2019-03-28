Falkirk MP pays tributes to ‘strong and clever’ mother Rosa

The community of Denny is mourning the loss of well known local lady Rosa McNally, the mother of Falkirk MP John McNally, who has died aged 97.

Mr McNally posted a moving tribute on his Facebook page to his “strong, clever” mother who passed away in her sleep at Annfield House Care Home in Stirling.

The politician told how Rosa, together with his later father, John, raised him and his six siblings at the family home in Gorrie Street.

“Thanks to them there are countless happy memories,” he wrote.

“My mum was one of the many strong, clever women of her generation who, despite humble circumstances, gave her children a solid start in life and enabled them to head into the world with confidence and security.

Mr McNally said things were not easy for his parents in days gone by.

“There were no gadgets to make running a house less exhausting. Meals were made from scratch, coal was used on the fire, washing done by hand and, in our case, there were an awful lot of stairs to climb with heavy shopping bags.

“Mum undoubtedly worked hard to look after us all - sometimes boosted by a wee bit of chocolate in her apron pocket.

“Through the years her grandchildren and great grandchildren came to play by the same fireside we had and they experienced her smiles, stories - and utterly wonderful soup.

“It was only a year ago she needed to leave her beloved home for the extra support Annfield House offered. Although it was a wrench for her – she settled in and found joy in a piano in the sunny care home lounge.”

Indeed, music was one of Ms McNally’s greatest pleasures, Mr McNally reflected.

“Up until her last few weeks she played the piano when she was able, complaining that her fingers were a bit stiff these days,” he said.

“She could hold a tune and would sing along, or tap her feet, to the Glen Miller orchestra on her CD player.

“A young relative was telling us today that she believes her great gran now has beautiful fairy wings and can dance and run fast and do somersaults whenever she likes. Mum would have laughed and thrown her hands up in delight at that.

“We will all miss her deeply and there will be no forgetting her.”

Thanking the staff of Annfield House Care Home in Stirling, Mr McNally said: “Their kindness to her was above and beyond the call of duty.

“Thanks also to everyone who knew my mum for the outpouring of love, support, and prayers we have received. They are very much appreciated.”

Ms McNally’s funeral mass will take place in St Alexander’s RC Church, Denny, at 10am on Saturday, March 30th.