Falkirk mental health group seeks new volunteers

Falkirk’s Mental Health Association - FDAMH - has received a lottery cash boost worth three years of funding ahead of National Volunteer Week (June 1 - 7).

But at the same time the organisation is stressing the huge role volunteers play in its bid to help people struggling with loneliness and isolation - and is keen to recruit more.

The new cash from the Big Lottery Fund together with backing from the Integrated Care Fund will support the new Social Spark service.

This builds on what was previously offered in FDAMH’s existing Befriending and Third Age Befriending services, and aims to help people whether or not they have had a mental health diagnosis,

It sets out to build confidence and strengthen beneficial social connections through links with the community.

To achieve this The Social Spark offers a host of supported social and activity groups. while for those put off by the idea of groups there is one-to-one support from volunteers.

FADMH says the new funding will allow the Social Spark to steadily expand its services.

Michele Reap, Social Spark Manager, said: “We would like to extend our thanks to the Big Lottery Fund and the Integrated Care Fund.

“Loneliness is increasingly recognised as a public health issue that needs to be addressed if we are to improve mental wellbeing in our communities.

“We’re really pleased to have this additional support to allow us to develop our services further and expand out with Falkirk District.”

Social Spark is looking for people interested in helping to run small social contact groups or activity groups, acting as one to one “social connectors” or as buddies to accompany people to local interest groups.

Volunteers will have a couple of hours to spare each week and be prepared to make a commitment of between six months to a year.

For further details contact FDAMH’s volunteer coordinator Morag at morag.fullard@fdamh.org.uk or via 01324 671600.

For more information about Falkirk’s Mental Health Association visit www.fdamh.org.uk.