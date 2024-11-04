Falkirk McDonald’s donates £5,000 to local cause

The funds were raised by the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation – utilising proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland

Local Falkirk McDonald’s restaurants, owned and operated by local franchisee Elliot Jardine, has made a significant contribution to local charity, Galaxy Foundation. The organisation received a total of £5,000.

The Galaxy Foundation is a local charity which delivers a range of football opportunities for children aged 2-12 years old. The foundation offers more than just football, with opportunity for 1:1 and small group sessions as well as a range of soccer schools and holiday courses, providing a fun and educational experience for local children.

The funds from McDonald’s will contribute towards the delivery of the Healthy Heroes programme to local primary schools, which starts next week. This will include a programme of physical activity sessions and workshops such as Goal setting, Healthy Breakfast, Fun Breakfast quiz, Be Active – Be Healthy, Healthy foods quiz, and an awards presentation.

Falkirk restaurant team and Galaxy Foundation at cheque handover.

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, in collaboration with the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Lewis Jardine, Community Relations Manager at McDonald’s in Falkirk, said: “We are delighted to support Galaxy Foundation with this donation. We believe that it’s important to give back to the community in any way we can, and the Galaxy Foundation are superstars at helping us channel support to where it’s most needed! The club does incredible work providing opportunities for local children and we look forward to hearing about the success of the foundation and building on this partnership in the future.”

Tom Elliot, CEO, at The Galaxy Foundation said: “We are so grateful to McDonald’s for this wonderful donation. The funding will play a vital role in developing and sustaining the Healthy Heroes services we provide to the local primary schools. We’re really looking forward to the development of our primary school delivery and further expanding our presence in the area.”

In 2023, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2.2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 87 charities.