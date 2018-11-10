Falkirk McDonalds cooked up a £460 happy day for Carly

Staff at McDonald’s in Falkirk Retail Park pulled out all the stops to help a local mum and dad get some extra special help for their little girl Carly - who has severe autism.

Carly’s dad Scott asked if the restaurant could donate a prize for a bingo night he and her mum Anne were staging to raise funds for an assistance dog, having learned that these can really make a difference to some of the difficulties autism can bring.

The team at the restaurant know Carly and her family and decided they wanted to do much more to help.

They raised cash by staging a raffle in which customers had to guess the birthday of a giant teddy bear, and hosted a fun day for kids with face painting and balloon modelling.

The final cash total raised was £463.51 - and now a cute little dog called Honey is currently training for her new life as a very special friend for Carly (7).

Anne said: “We want to say a big thank you to the team at McDonald’s who helped us raise some of the funding to buy Carly an assistance dog and put it through the necessary training.

“The therapy dog will make such a difference to Carly and our families’ lives – allowing us to take her out more, to the playpark and shopping.

“We cannot begin to say how grateful we are for the support of the team at the Falkirk Retail Park restaurant and the customers who have helped.”

Honey, who came from the Waggy Dog Project, is already proving the perfect early Christmas present.

Kevin Reid, business manager at the Falkirk McDonalds, said: “We were so happy to be able to help Carly and her family with our latest fundraising event.

“As regular customers, Carly and her mum are known by all the staff here and we were more than happy to get involved in this effort.

“It was a great fundraising day and I’d like to thank all the customers who donated, and everyone in the team who was involved.”