Falkirk McDonald’s staff raised over £2,000 for charities

Staff at McDonald’s restaurants in Falkirk and Grangemouth have raised more than £2,300 for two local worthy causes.

The crew from the outlets in Falkirk High Street and Retail Park restaurants raised £1417 for the foodbank to help people in Falkirk and Grangemouth.

Besides paying for food the money will help to buy beds for children who have nothing to sleep on, as well as microwaves and kettles for families who have no cooking appliances.

Meanwhile staff at the Grangemouh restaurant raised £720 for the Grangemouth-based Kersiebank Community Project, which hosts a wide range of support and learning opportunities for local people.

They organised a raffle with a luxury hamper as star prize, and also volunteered to make up food parcels for the charity’s foodbank resource.

Debbie Park,McDonald’s local franchisee supervisor, said:“It was great to the see the staff at the two Falkirk restaurants work together to support the Falkirk Foodbank this winter.

“Following our fundraising in 2017, we were keen to support the charity in the same way again.

“We look forward to organising more events to support the Foodbank in the future.”