Falkirk man’s Everest hike raises nearly £3,000

A Falkirk man who trekked across the frozen wilds of Nepal to raise cash for two worthy causes has almost trebled his original cash target.

Vincent Paul McGuire spent 12 gruelling days hiking from Kathmandhu to the Everest Base Camp to support both Strathcarron Hospice and mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland.

Before setting out he said: “I am sure we have all lost loved ones, and know people affected by mental health issues, so please dig deep and help these charities by supporting the great work they do.”

His effort was a spectacular success, and after a trip totalling 17 days in Nepal he arrived home in time for the Beast from the East and snow chaos.

Thanking his supporters on social media, he said: “Just wanted to say a massive thanks to you all for the donations as we’ve hit £2,870 between the hospice and Mind Scotland and I was only looking to raise a £1,000. “I’d love to break the £3k barrier for these fantastic charities, so if you could dig deep this week before I close the JustGiving page that would be awesome”.

A photograph on Facebook shows him enjoying a well-earned beer with expedition companions at a farewell dinner.

Paul, originally from Denny, added: “Can’t wait for my next adventure, Arctic marathon with my cus David and bro Kev in Norway Jan 5, 2019 - and we hope to see Northern Lights and Santa Claus if we’re lucky”.

Vincent’s Justrgiving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vincent-everestbasecamp1