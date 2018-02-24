Falkirk man’s charity Everest trek is ‘for fun’

A former Falkirk College of Technology student is trekking across the frozen wilds of Nepal in a bid to raise cash for two worthy causes.

Vincent McGuire, originally from Denny, is walking from Kathmandu to the Everest base camp in a gruelling 12-day route march - and has already more than doubled his original modest £500 target.

He said: “I am doing this trek for fun, but thought it would be a good idea to try and raisesome money for Strathcarron Hospice, as well as Mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland.

“I am sure we have all lost loved ones, and know people affected by mental health issues, so please dig deep and help these charities by supporting the great work they do.

“My trip is 17 days long (he began on February 16), starting with a few days in Kathmandu to acclimatise then 12 days trekking to Everest Base Camp and returning to Kathmandu before heading home to Scotland”.

A spokeswoman for Strathcarron said: “We wish you a safe adventure Vincent, and thank you and your supporters for your kindness and generosity - we really could not continue to do all that we do for our patients and their families without the support of people like you!”

Vincent’s Justrgiving page is at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vincent-everestbasecamp1