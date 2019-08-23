Falkirk man, 43, dies while working at Glasgow shopping mall

A Falkirk area family are in mourning after a 43-year-old dad died while working on a construction site at Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the mall at around 3.20pm, to find the victim had suffered critical injuries.

It is understood the man, who has not been named, died at the scene.

An event in a local school was cancelled today as a mark of respect to his family.

Police and Health and Safety Executive officials are said to be trying to establish how the tragedy came about.

The St Enoch Centre’s spokesperson says staff are devastated by the man’s death, and that the centre will cooperate fully with the investigation.