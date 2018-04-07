Falkirk legal firm opens Glasgow office

Falkirk-based criminal law firm MTM Defence Lawyers has opened a permanent new office in Glasgow to service its growing business in the West of Scotland.

MTM, whose Glasgow base will be a 2 West Regent Street, has also created a new working partnership with Falkirk’s Hutchison Law.

Simon Hutchison of Hutchison Law will be working alongside the MTM legal team, bringing with him the firm’s portfolio of clients.

MTM director, Martin Morrow, said:“The new office follows on from our office in Edinburgh, which opened in 2016.

“As in Edinburgh, establishing the Glasgow office has been driven by local referrals – both from other legal firms without their own in-house criminal law expertise, and by private individuals charged with criminal offences and in need of expert legal help.”

He added: “Simon’s appointment to the role of consultant with MTM, and the partnership with him, adds another string to MTM’s bow as the firm continues to expand.

“The new partnership means that the second largest criminal defence firm in Falkirk district is coming together with the largest firm – MTM.”