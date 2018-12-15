Falkirk Indian restaurant is in line for top award

Falkirk’s Sanam Tandoori restaurant owners and staff will find if they have won another Restaurant of the Year Award at a ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday.

The Sanam’s successes already include winning Best Indian Restaurant in Scotland at the British Curry Awards in 2017. and this time it’s on the short list for top venue in the Scottish Asian and Business Awards 2018.

Dozens of regular customers have posted their good wishes on social media - while one woman, in Texas for the last three months, was mainly looking forward to returning home to enjoy another Sanam curry.

In the restaurant section of the awards Sanam is up against a variety of high-achieving Indian restaurants in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, and also Panda Chinese Cuisine in Glasgow.

Meanwhile Camelon takeaway Pepe’s Piri Piri is in the frame for the Franchise of the Year Award, and Grangemouth-based Shergill Hotels is on the short list for the SME (small to medium enterprises) Business of the Year title.

The Awards celebrate the achievements and value of Scottish Asian businesses and professionals who work hard, excel in their fields and contribute to the country’s economy.

Awards organiser Irfan Younis said: “All finalists should feel immensely proud of themselves as they beat out some brilliant competition to get shortlisted.

“I’m looking forward to a fantastic night at a ceremony which acts as a platform to thank those who work hard to deliver exceptional services and products to their clients and inspire other Asians to thrive in their fields.”