Falkirk Howgate shoppers help Santa spread festive joy for children

Generous shoppers and readers of The Falkirk Herald are helping Santa spread a little joy this Christmas.

Last week, we launched the Howgate shopping centre festive appeal.

Kind-hearted staff in the Falkirk mall asked people to provide toys and gifts for children from birth to 17 years.

This is the 16th festive season that they have urged shoppers to buy an extra gift for a youngster who otherwise might get nothing on December 25.

And in only five days, the public had responded with 400 gifts being handed in.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “It’s been amazing. There are some days that I cannot get into my office for all the piles of gifts.

“People have always responded to our appeal to help a disadvantaged child and once again the Falkirk shoppers have shown their kindness by thinking of others.”

However, for all those still planning to give, she had one plea – please consider buying something for an older child rather than a tiny tot.

Margaret said: “We are desperate for gifts for children aged ten to 17 years old. Suggestions for anyone buying a present would be sports equipment, jewellery, bags and purses/wallets, vouchers/gift cards, make-up, bedroom accessories etc.”

Shoppers are being asked to hand in their unwrapped gifts the Help Desk in the centre, located opposite Dorothy Perkins, by Sunday, December 9.

Gifts are then given to Falkirk Council’s social work services and other local charities to deliver in time for Christmas Day.