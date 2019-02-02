Falkirk hospital outlaws nuggets and chips for kids

Chips and chicken nuggets have been banished from the kids’ menu at Falkirk’s Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

They’ve been replaced by “healthy” eating choices including chicken breast in gravy, salads and baked fish.

The new menu has been created specially for the children’s ward by dieticians, speech and language therapists, paediatric nurses, a play leader, and catering staff from Serco.

Tasting sessions were held for children and their parents or carers to test out the recipes, and the reponse is said to have been extremely positive.

Forth Valley Royal Hospital catering manager Anne Davidson said: “This menu supports a programme of education in schools.

“I think parents are much more aware themselves of the importance of a well-balanced diet and, surprisingly, food such as chicken nuggets was never really the first choice for kids”.

The new menu is said to meetsthe nutritional needs of all children aged 1 to 16 years.

Some children are “nutritionally well” and should be following the principles of healthy eating.

Other children are said to be “nutritionally vulnerable”, meaning they need access to higher energy foods including higher fat and sugar dishes.

A separate list of higher energy foods is available for those children who require them, for example those with malabsorbtion or cystic fibrosis.