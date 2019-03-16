Falkirk High pupils snap up a photo opportunity

It sounded like a tough assignment - how to turn a municipal office into a bright and interesting meeting room - but these Falkirk High pupils were happy to oblige.

Altogether eight black and white images of iconic local landmarks were taken by the Higher Photography students, making a spectacular difference to the space.

Falkirk Council audit officer Gordon O’Connor, who had the idea, said: “The photos now line the walls of the room and are a real focal and talking point. Hopefully they images will also help the pupils’ secure top marks in their Highers this year.”

Falkirk High head teacher Keith Webster said: “This was a fabulous opportunity that allowed our pupils to showcase their skills behind the camera. It also provided them with an additional opportunity to develop their work, supporting the creation of their individual portfolios which will be submitted to the examination board for marking.”

Pictured from left are Keith Webster, Shannon Brown, Ellis Mills, Glen Graham, Andrew Forsyth and teacher Alex Gilbert.

Student Sam MacLeod (not pictured) was also involved in the project.