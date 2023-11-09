News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Falkirk health club helps raise £30,000 during charity week

Eleven Bannatyne health clubs across Scotland including in Falkirk, have united to support Barnardo’s. The clubs joined with colleagues across the UK to hold a week-long fundraising drive that saw a series of engaging activities successfully raising £31,331.36.
By Caroline WalkerContributor
Published 9th Nov 2023, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Members and staff alike threw themselves into the charitable spirit, with activities ranging from Spinathons and fancy dress fitness classes to raffles, bingo, and a charity boot camp. Not to be outdone, some staff even bravely subjected themselves to waxing, all in the name of charity.

Duncan Bannatyne, chief executive and chairman of the Bannatyne Group, shared his pride in the achievement, saying: “I am always amazed by the dedication and creativity our teams show when rallying for a good cause. Our partnership with Barnardo’s is a testament to the positive change that businesses and communities can achieve when we come together. I'm proud of everyone involved."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Bannatyne Group's commitment to Barnardo's isn't new. The health clubs have already donated more than £65,000 to support the charity through previous fundraising initiatives and are looking forward to adding to this.

Most Popular
Suzanne Sinclair, head of people at The Bannatyne Group Suzanne Sinclair, head of people at The Bannatyne Group
Suzanne Sinclair, head of people at The Bannatyne Group

Barnardo’s stands as a beacon of hope and support for countless children and families in the UK. In the previous year alone, the charity extended its essential services to over 357,000 children, young people, parents, and carers, making a tangible difference in their lives.

Related topics:FalkirkScotland