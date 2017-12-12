Falkirk has the wow factor in Vows Awards

If you want a truly brilliant wedding photography package, you evidently don’t need to go any farther than Falkirk.

No less than four local photography studios won through to the finals of a recent major industry competition.

The Scottish VOWS Awards recognises companies within the Scottish wedding industry which deliver customer service of the highest standard.

Emma Gray of Emma Gray Photography clinched the Wedding Photographer of the Year title, having already won it in 2015 and been a finalist in both 2014 and 2016.

Olivia Cameron Bridal, Catwalk and Stewart Highland also made it to this year’s finals, with Stewart Highland winning the best groomswear retailer title and Catwalk gaining a Highly Commended plaudit.

Now Emma is also in running for another prestigious title in the Confetti Awards - to be held, like the Vow Awards, at a glittering awards ceremony in Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel.

She said: “It’s fantastic that the Falkirk businesses do so well at this event.

“It’s all about doing everything possible to make things as special as they can be, and about the support you can give to the couple on the day - you can’t just stand in the corner and take pictures. because there’s a lot more to it than that.”