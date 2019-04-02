Falkirk hairdresser’s Scottish win takes her to UK finals

Falkirk hairdresser Olivia Wright is “over the moon” to have made it to the British finals of the L’Oreal Colour Trophy Star award.

Olivia (18) was thrilled to win the Scottish semi-final at the SEC centre in Glasgow, beating four other young finalists to reach the national event, which will be held in London in June.

Olivia Wright styling her model, Hope Newton, for the Scottish finals

The young hairdresser, who works at Chaplins Hairdressers in Hallglen, was put through her paces by a panel of industry experts who asked her to create a mood board and then quizzed her about the look she had created for her model, Hope Newton, also from Falkirk.

“I was really nervous but I just had to act confident!” said Olivia.

Olivia was well supported on the evening by her family and colleagues from Chaplins, who were all delighted for her.

“When I heard I had won, at first I was so shocked, but everyone was so happy! It was amazing!” she said.

Rhona Fish, who co-owns the salon with her husband Alan, said: “She is only 18, so I think she must have been the youngest competitor, but she did so well. It’s such a great achievement - she did amazingly well!”

As the Scottish winner, Olivia will also receive a year’s education with L’Oreal.