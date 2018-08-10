Falkirk gym squad set for gruelling charity burpee bid

Charity fundraisers at Falkirk’s Phoenix Health and Fitness Gym raised just under £3,000 when they first launched their Burpee charity challenge back in 2012.

But tomorrow they say they aim to smash that impressive total “out of the water”.

Around 30 exercise-crazy volunteers are expected to join Phoenix owners and coaches Colin Niblo and Andy Boyle in their all-day bid to complete 1,000 burpees - a squat-thrust exercise that taxes physical endurance to the limit.

Also present will be representatives from beneficiary the Yorkhill Children’s Charity, along with friends and relatives of the plucky participants, whose effort is supported by a crowdfunding page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/1000burpees.

Food and refreshments will be laid on for those going along to the gym to cheer on the volunteers at the gym (at 2a Upper Meeks Road) courtesy of Patricks of Camelon and Betterbodies Falkirk.

The organisers have asked supporters to share the link to the justgiving page link “as we all know someone who has been helped through this amazing charity”.

Some individual volunteers also have their own pages, and can provide details at tomorrow’s event - which will start at 8am and continue until the challenge is completed.