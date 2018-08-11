Falkirk gym squad are going all out for charity

While most of us are planning a nice day out, or maybe just a bit of shopping, these Falkirk gym volunteers are slogging their way through a gruelling all-day burpee challenge.

Super-fit volunteers have joined Phoenix Health and Fitness Gym owners and coaches Colin Niblo and Andy Boyle for their bid to complete 1,000 burpees - a squat-thrust exercise that taxes physical endurance to the limit.

The team pictured first thing this morning - getting set for a long and demanding day

They aim to “smash right out of the water” the £3,000 raised when they first launched their Burpee charity challenge back in 2012.

Besides local support from friends and relatives they’re being cheered on by representatives of Yorkhill Children’s Charity, the beneficiary of the event,

The effort is supported by a crowdfunding page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/1000burpees.

The organisers have asked supporters to share the link to the justgiving page link “as we all know someone who has been helped through this amazing charity”.