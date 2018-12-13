Falkirk girl Natalie shines as festive face of Asda

A Falkirk schoolgirl’s smile is beaming down from billboards all over the UK after she was chosen as a model for Asda’s Christmas advertising campaign.

Natalie Suliwan (8), who attends St Francis Xavier Primary School and Broadway School of Performing Arts, was selected after attending a casting session earlier this year.

Proud dad Matt, who is originally from Poland but has lived in Scotland for the last nine years, said: “We got the call not long after the casting as Natalie impressed them so much.

“She was amazing even though it was a very long day.

“It took place in the summer months on a very hot day so it was not easy trying on lots of winter jumpers and other very warm clothes but Natalie was happy the whole way through and was so excited to take part.

“She was so happy when we found out she was successful, especially being the only child from Scotland who had been chosen to take part in the campaign.

“Now her beautiful face is on billboards all over Scotland, England and Wales including Asda stores in the Falkirk area and at Falkirk Bus Station – it’s just fantastic.

“She really deserves this and I am the most proud dad in the world.”

Natalie, who models for top London agency Choice Model Management, said she felt “very proud” to have been chosen by Asda for the Christmas campaign.

“It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve really enjoyed being part of it all,” she added.