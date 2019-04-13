Falkirk gets set to celebrate 50 years of Freundschaft

This year marks a full half century of a vibrant and enduring friendship between Falkirk and Odenwald in Germany - and it’s shaping up to be suitably special.

German musicians will be playing in Falkirk in May, and in August the Falkirk contingent will be heading to Odenwald for a special Scottish night concert.

A favourite cafe during visits to Germany - the Elefantenhaus in Michelstadt.

The trip has attracted the attention of BBC Alba, as a prime example of Scottish internationalism, and could well feature in a future documentary.

Spokeswoman for the Oldenwald Association Anne Simms said: “We have another busy summer ahead with two concerts and a trip over to the Odenwald in August.

“The first concert is on Friday, May 17 in Falkirk Trinity Church. We’ve organised this for a 30 strong flute and percussion orchestra, the Spielmannszug FF, from Fränkisch-Crumbach in the Odenwald.

“They’re having a short holiday in the area, performing in the concert - which luckily is during the Tryst Festival week so - and spending a social evening with us in the Torphichen Inn on the Saturday.

The junior Gaelic Choir - in their Falkirk kilts.

“The second concert is on May 25 in Grangemouth Town Hall, to raise funds for a major trip we’ve organised for August.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the original twinning of the Odenwaldkreis with the Falkirk and Stirling areas, and we are going over there with groups of performers and quite a few of our members to help them celebrate at their Schottische Nacht concert on August 10, in the courtyard of Erbach Castle”.

She added: “We’re taking the Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir, Jenkins Highland Dancers, and local groups Glenbervie Duo, the Tonkerers, and Lads wi’ Gear.

“All these will be performing at the concert in May”.

The pipes and drums of Odenwald's own Scottish pipe band.