Falkirk Fury: Unbeaten U14s top after 93-28 win over Caledonia Gladiators

Fury’s U14s unbeaten run continued after a convincing win v Gladiators (Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury’s under-14 girls’ team surged to the top of their SBC Division 1 Championship table after an impressive 93-28 win over Caledonia Gladiators.

All eleven of Fury's squad played double-digit minutes with star Ruby Cruickshanks leading her side with a whopping 36 points in 22 minutes.

While the Sony Centre sponsored side ran their bench throughout, the game was also key in their build-up to next week's top-of-the-table clash with the only other unbeaten side in the league Inverness Lions.

During this excellent win, the East Kilbride-based outfit worked hard throughout and full credit to the team, parents and coaches for making the effort to make the trip to Grangemouth Sports Complex.

Captain Katie Corbett scored 14 points while Jodie Lambert hit 11 points with Alexandra Marrs just behind on 10 points to round off the double-digit scorers.

Scarlett Smith (8), Isabella Mitchell (6), Freya McQueen (4), Charlotte Sneddon (2) and Sophie Rankine (2) completed Fury's scorers on the day.

Talented duo Jorja Simpson and Kennedy Ferguson also played 15 minutes each putting in solid performances.

Fury’s under-14s girls’ squad – which comprises of players from several schools across the Falkirk Council area – have now recorded five wins with no losses.

The team has averaged a whopping 75.2 points per game with 36 point-per-game against record to boot.