Falkirk Fury: Senior women's second string secure Chairs Trophy title in Dundee

Fury’s senior women’s second string also sealed the Chairs Cup in Dundee over the weekend (Photo: Falkirk Fury)

The event is open to all non-SBC top division teams across Scotland, with Sony Centre sponsored Fury beating Edinburgh Lions 51-45 in Dundee.

Fury had only six players available for the final but the team ground out the result. Lions led by two points after the first period by 16-14 with Fury holding them to seven points in the second, going in at the half with a 24-23 lead.

The third saw Fury again play tough defence again keeping Lions to seven points while extending their lead to eight points going into the final stanza.

While Lions edged the final period - it was the Falkirk club that took the title with a six point win.

Former WBBL player Gillian Williamson was Fury's top scorer with 26 points, including an amazing 16 from 21 at the charity stripe.

Jen MacPherson, Kim Hunter, Kayleight McMahon, Kara McCormick, Victoria Hosannah all played a big part in the win and for coaches Matt and Steve Hoffman.

​Meanwhile, this weekend sees the Falkirk club return to Dundee, with the club’s cadette women going for a treble-winning season.

They are already Scottish Cup holders and SBC league winners. The under-16 women's side will face a tough semi-final against the Gladiators.