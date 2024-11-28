Falkirk Fury: Basketball youth teams suffer defeats in SBC league action

Four of Falkirk Fury’s youth-level teams suffered defeats over the weekend (Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury’s youngsters suffered four SBC Division 1 Championship defeats last time out ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-final outings.

The Sony Centre sponsored club saw the under-14 boys, under-16 girls, under-14 boys and under-16 boys all lose out.

Ewan Carlow’s under-16 boys struggled right from the start of their game against St Mirren - who are their upcoming Scottish Cup semi-final opponents this weekend.

Down 37-11 after the opening quarter, there was no way back. An equally bad second stanza then saw Fury down 59-15 at the half.

However, with Saints running their bench, Fury to their credit won the second half 37-32 to give themselves a glimmer of hope for this weekend’s final four tie.

The final scoreline of 91-52 saw Taylan Ertekin score 15 points, Jay Bunyan seven points and Jack Webster six points.

The under-16 cadette girls’ game was a thriller going right down to the final seconds.

Fury had got off to a slow start down 15-0 after the opening five minutes. But as they have done all season, they fought back from being 20-4 down to lead going into the final minutes, however just falling short in a four-point loss.

Rebecca Lonsdale’s side with 20-6 and 18-12 second and fourth periods came close to victory with Leila Gillespie leading Fury, scoring 19 points. Hannah Johnson chipped in with 10 points while Ruby Cruickshanks and Tia Quinn shared 12 points.

Fury’s under-18 junior men faced St Mirren. Coach Keith Bunyan's side took an opening quarter lead of 27-23 with both teams finding the basket with ease.

But it was the visitors who kept the scoring pace in the second period as Fury fell away to a 28-17 scoreline.

The third quarter saw Saints edge the period by one point, seeing them go eight clear. The final stanza’s 8-7 score gave Saints the win by seven points.

Jack McNie top scored for Fury on 19 points with Dylan Low on 16 points and Adama Hainey on 15 points. This weekend sees the junior men take on Boroughmuir Blaze in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Fury under-14 boys’ trip to the capital saw them lose to Edinburgh Kings. Greg Foussas’ side went down 57-47. Fury now move to 2-3 for the season.

Once again it was a poor start that saw Fury down 16-9 at the end of the first period. The three other quarters were played out with just a basket between the teams.

Jaime Gonzales led Fury with 15 points, Aiden Tran hit 11 points, Cameron Seaton nine points and Callum Butterfield on seven points.