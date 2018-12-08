Falkirk Foodbank chairman says ‘thanks a million’

The chairman of Falkirk Foodbank wants to pass on his thanks to the many people in and around Falkirk for their “overwhelming generosity” on three recent collection days at local Tesco stores.

Alastair Blackstock said: “Our stocks have been greatly increased by this and especially at this time of year, when every penny is a prisoner with buying food and Christmas presents, we truly appreciate the support of everyone who contributed.

“Seasons greetings to all, and look forward to your continuing support”.